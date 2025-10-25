Bassrush and Vital present

OG NIXIN & BENDA

Main Room:

OG Nixin

Benda

Plus guests, TBA!

OG Nixin and Benda are two heavyweights redefining the sound of modern dubstep. OG Nixin, born Luis Casas in Southern California, blends West Coast hiphop influences - from Ice Cube to Mack 10 - with the raw energy of electronic pioneers like Skrillex, Noisia, and Deadmau5. With releases on powerhouse labels like Disciple, Bassrush, and Dim Mak, he continues to push the genre's limits. Hailing from Miami, Benda (Niv Ben-David) has stormed the festival circuit - EDC Las Vegas, Hard Summer, Lost Lands - bringing high-impact collaborations with Excision, Borgore, and Sullivan King. Together, they represent the next wave of boundary-pushing bass music.

riddim.

