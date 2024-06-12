OG Nixin
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Vital presents
OG NIXIN
Main Room:
OG Nixin
Joogornot -b2b- Wy-Fy
John Gang
WhiteOuT -b2b- Razer Bladez
Plus guests, TBA!
Luis Casas, AKA OG Nixin, is a Mexican dubstep DJ from Southern California who blends West Coast vibes with modern dubstep. Inspired by hiphop legends like Ice Cube and Edm icons like Skrillex and Noisia, his music is a high-energy mix that stands out in the scene. With releases on top labels like Disciple, Bassrush, and Dim Mak, OG Nixin continues to push the boundaries of dubstep.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/12-05.html
dubstep.
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$15, $20 limited advance;
$25 after.
Info
credits