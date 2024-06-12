Vital presents

OG NIXIN

Main Room:

OG Nixin

Joogornot -b2b- Wy-Fy

John Gang

WhiteOuT -b2b- Razer Bladez

Plus guests, TBA!

Luis Casas, AKA OG Nixin, is a Mexican dubstep DJ from Southern California who blends West Coast vibes with modern dubstep. Inspired by hiphop legends like Ice Cube and Edm icons like Skrillex and Noisia, his music is a high-energy mix that stands out in the scene. With releases on top labels like Disciple, Bassrush, and Dim Mak, OG Nixin continues to push the boundaries of dubstep.

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/12-05.html

dubstep.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after.