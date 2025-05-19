Performing Live:

OBSCURA

ATHEIST

ORIGIN

DECREPIT BIRTH

FRACTAL UNIVERSE

Obscura are heading into their 23rd year in 2025, and are veterans of the technical death metal scene. With A Sonication, Obscura launch the second of their trilogy concept. This complex piece of work is advanced, elegant, and yet refreshing, summing up past endeavors effortlessly as it gazes with purpose and conviction into the future.

Atheist are considered the architects of the technical death metal genre. Alongside bands such as Death and later Cynic, they would together define a sound that is a pillar of heavy music intensity and musical prowess - progressive technical death metal.

The most intense and technical force on the contemporary Death Metal world, Origin, have returned to stake their claim as the leaders of metal's new wave of extremity. Celebrating over 20 years of mayhem, they continue to conjure frantic hell paced grids of metal torment, but now further compliment the arrangements with a new found propensity for churning grooves and the hook laden approach.

Merging brutal physical power with an unerringly precise attack, Decrepit Birth are a technical death metal band from Santa Cruz, California. The band's story begins in the mid-'90s, when vocalist Bill Robinson met guitarist Matt Sotelo, and the two discovered they shared an ambition to create truly uncompromising music.

Fractal Universe is a French Progressive Metal Band founded in 2014. Their songs are musically, lyrically, and emotionally complex and they've collaborated with Gojira's Christian Andreu on their stage scenery and production.

doors @ 5:30pm;

show @ 6:30pm.

all ages.

$27 advance;

$36 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/05-18.html

Obscura: Silver Linings: https://youtu.be/hZmnO5VlPO8

Origin: Chaosmos: https://youtu.be/CdHV0E7qyJ0

Decrepit Birth: The Resonance: https://youtu.be/w9mh-3nr-C4

Fractal Universe: The Seed of Singularity: https://youtu.be/xcAr-miYxmQ