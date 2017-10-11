Skeleton Hands
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Performing Live:
SKELETON HANDS -- https://www.facebook.com/zkeletonhandz
STATIQBLOOM -- https://www.facebook.com/statiqbloom
CRIMESAM -- https://www.facebook.com/crimesam
With DJs:
Decay
Sage
Skeleton Hands, comprised of Evan Scott Sharfe and Chase Anderson, bring an eclectic electronic sound reminiscent of the glory days of post-punk that is simultaneously foreboding and uplifting. With influences ranging from House and Techno to Post-Punk and Traditional Goth, Skeleton Hands creates a moody sound with a joyful darkness that rumbles the floor and circles the atmosphere.
Follow Death Guild on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/deathguild/
industrial.
doors @ 8pm;
show @ 9pm.
all ages.
$8 advance;
$15 day of show.
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/280105105801178/
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/10-10.html
Watch and listen:
Skeleton Hands: Oxygen: http://youtu.be/XnB1lGcBXZU
Statiqbloom: Talons Teeth: http://youtu.be/-XkWzGRAEA4