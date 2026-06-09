Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

OFF CAMPUS RAVE

Main Room:

Cip

2nite

Class is officially in session. Step into the world of Briar University for Off Campus Rave -- a one-of-a-kind dance party celebrating Garrett, Hannah, Allie, Dean, Justin, and the rest of the crew. We're taking over the big screen with all the steamy moments, iconic fan edits, soundtrack bangers, and all the campus chaos you can handle. Grab your crew, wear your best Briar-inspired fit, and get ready to dance like it's the first day of school.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/07-11.html

pop. house. hiphop.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.