Okanagan Centre Fire – Cleanup, Recover & Fire Retardant Meeting

<p><strong>Meeting for Returning Residents regarding cleanup, recovery and fire retardant. </strong></p>

<p>The District of Lake Country has arranged a town hall meeting for residents who are returning home to the fire impacted area. The meeting will be held:</p>

<p align='center'><strong>Thursday, July 20, 2017</strong><br />

<strong>7 p.m.</strong><br />

<strong>Winfield Memorial Hall</strong><br />

<strong>10130 Bottom Wood Lake Road</strong></p>

<p>Representatives from the BC Wildfire Management Branch and a company that supplies fire retardant will be on hand to provide information and answer questions regarding cleanup and recovery.</p>

<p>Media is welcome to attend. </p>

<p><a href='https://www.cordemergency.ca/updates/okanagan-centre-fire-evacuation-order-lifted-wed-2017-07-19-0804'>cordemergency.ca</a></p>