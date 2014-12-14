Okanagan Centre Hall Christmas Dinner & Dance

<p>Tickets on sale NOW!</p>

<p><strong>Turning Up the Heat Fundraiser (the Hall needs a new furnace)</strong></p>

<p>Music from “As the crow flies”</p>

<div>Tickets are $25.00 per adult or $20.00 per senior/child</div>

<div>Cash Bar, Silent Auction/Raffle</div>

<div>Cash or cheque only.</div>

<div>Tickets may be purchased at Intrigue Wines, 2291 Goldie Road</div>

<div>Open 10am-6pm</div>

<p>Call Jenny for more info 250-766-5345.</p>

<div>Please pass this information to any new neighbours.</div>

<p> </p>