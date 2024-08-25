OLIVERSE

Beginning his career in 2015 with a few singles and his debut EP Mountains, Oliverse instantly gained support from some of the Dubstep world's biggest names. Notorious Canadian Dubstep artist Excision, founder of renowned festival Lost Lands (Ohio), played Oliverse's 'Wormholes' track regularly for over a year, putting the young artists' name on the map. In 2016, Oliverse remixed 'Hold It Down' from another major dubstep artist, Tisoki. His remix was supported by electronic music legend Skrillex for 2 years, reinforcing Oliverse's' presence in world class DJs' playlists. Since then countless releases have made an impact and he has played major festivals all over the world. Oliverse is globally respected and in demand for his signature hard yet melodic dubstep sound. He has gained a worldwide fan base, with listeners and chart rankings in all continents.

Perkulat0r was sent from outer space to smack the world with a fourth dimension of sound. Hailing from the suburbs of Vancouver, Jamer has made a name for himself with his soulful brand of intelligent beatmaking. Saucing listeners from the feet up with his signature soundscapes, lush with weaving melodies and dripping with delicious bass.

dubstep. future bass. bass house.

9pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$26 door.