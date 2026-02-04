Performing Live:

OLLIE WRIDE

Plus guests, TBA!

Following his extensive 2025 North America and UK tour in support of the acclaimed sophomore album The Pressure Point; which saw Ollie Wride selling out multiple cities, he returns in 2026 with a limited run of special live dates. The \"3 Stops & Vegas\" tour opens with a standout moment: supporting the legendary Boy George & Culture Club as part of their Las Vegas residency at The Venetian Theatre, before moving on to two exclusive headline performances in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Known for his cinematic vocals, anthemic songwriting and high-impact live shows, Wride has built a reputation for delivering emotionally charged, visually engaging performances. Recently awarded Male Artist of the Year by Jools Holland, he continues to gain momentum, with a highly anticipated third album currently in development and further dates to be announced.

These select shows offer a rare opportunity to experience Wride's evolving live production in intimate venues, featuring new material alongside fan favourites. Expect soaring melodies, inimitable showmanship and powerhouse cuts, delivered with dynamic energy from his live band.

synthwave. synthpop.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$30 advance;

$43 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/04-01.html

Watch and listen:

Ollie Wride: Radio: https://youtu.be/O7DnrAgIY5w

Ollie Wride: The Driver: https://youtu.be/oDTKs4N0RW8

Ollie Wride: Running In The Night: https://youtu.be/cHaZRJHRKLw