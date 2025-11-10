Omega
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
OMEGA
Above DNA:
Space Ghost
Guerrilla Pump
Sanlo
Omega dives deep into the underground, bringing together footwork, jungle, Ukg, DnB, and other club sounds. A night built for heads who want fast tempos and heavy bass.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/10-10d.html
footwork. jungle. d+b. ukg. house.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$14 after;
$20 door.
