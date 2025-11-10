Omega

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

OMEGA

Above DNA:

Space Ghost

Guerrilla Pump

Sanlo

Omega dives deep into the underground, bringing together footwork, jungle, Ukg, DnB, and other club sounds. A night built for heads who want fast tempos and heavy bass.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/10-10d.html

footwork. jungle. d+b. ukg. house.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$14 after;

$20 door.

Concerts & Live Music, This & That
