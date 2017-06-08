<p>Thanks to everyone that registered to attend On Point: Choosing Our Future in Lake Country – the event capacity has been reached. Please join us for many of the other events planned this summer to gather your input. </p>

<p>On June 7th at 7pm, we will gather for <b><strong>On Point: Choosing Our Future in Lake Country</strong></b>. Please join us for a casual evening of Okanagan beer, wine, food, music, and art where we will hear from community leaders and you — residents interested in the future of Lake Country.</p>

<p>Our starting point for the evening will be to provide a greater understanding of what an Official Community Plan is, why it’s important, and how you can get involved.</p>

<p>Throughout the evening, we intend to promote and facilitate meaningful community dialogue where there is as much positive focus on the District of Lake Country as there is focus on local challenges. Conversations will be themed around key subjects relating to growth and change in the community.</p>

<p>This celebration will include a small panel of storytellers — members of the community — local artists, poetry, and art. Part of the evening will focus on generating conversation amongst community members.</p>

<h3 style='font-weight: 400;'>So come on out for an evening of fun, food, and fresh ideas! </h3>

<h3 style='font-weight: 400;'>Please REGISTER through the <a href='https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/on-point-choosing-our-future-in-lake-country-tickets-34488269342'>Eventbrite link</a> so we know how many people to plan food & drink for. </h3>

<p><b><strong>Schedule for the evening</strong></b>:</p>

<p>6:30pm — Doors open: Get yourself a drink and help yourself to local appies!</p>

<p>7:00pm — Programming Commences with Opening Remarks</p>

<p>7:15pm — Stories from our Panel, Community Discussion, & Moderated Panel Discussion</p>

<p>8:15pm — Thank-you and Closing Remarks</p>

