One Giant Leap

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Performing Live:

CARDBOARD COFFIN -- https://www.facebook.com/cardboardcoffinactual

RAIL RAGE -- https://www.facebook.com/railrageband

MELTING ELEPHANTS -- https://www.facebook.com/meltingelephantsband

ORBIT 17 -- https://www.facebook.com/orbit17

WAY II STONED -- https://www.facebook.com/wayiistoned

GREYXEYES -- https://www.facebook.com/greyxeyes.music

PROJECT ZERO -- https://www.superiorconcerts.com/

THE NEW NOTHINGS -- https://www.facebook.com/thenewnothings

Featuring the best new rock talent from around the Bay Area. This show will be your chance to say you saw them before they made it big!

rock. stoner metal. pop punk. thrash.

5pm - 11:30pm.

all ages.

$12 advance;

$15 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1194882808068796/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/02-26d.html

