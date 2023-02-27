One Giant Leap
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
CARDBOARD COFFIN -- https://www.facebook.com/cardboardcoffinactual
RAIL RAGE -- https://www.facebook.com/railrageband
MELTING ELEPHANTS -- https://www.facebook.com/meltingelephantsband
ORBIT 17 -- https://www.facebook.com/orbit17
WAY II STONED -- https://www.facebook.com/wayiistoned
GREYXEYES -- https://www.facebook.com/greyxeyes.music
PROJECT ZERO -- https://www.superiorconcerts.com/
THE NEW NOTHINGS -- https://www.facebook.com/thenewnothings
Featuring the best new rock talent from around the Bay Area. This show will be your chance to say you saw them before they made it big!
rock. stoner metal. pop punk. thrash.
5pm - 11:30pm.
all ages.
$12 advance;
$15 day of show.
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1194882808068796/
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/02-26d.html
