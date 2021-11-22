One Giant Leap
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
BULLY WEST -- https://www.facebook.com/bullywest
WICKED PRICKS -- https://www.facebook.com/wickedpricks
THE TROUBS -- https://www.facebook.com/thetroubss
RAIL RAGE -- https://www.facebook.com/railrageband
HALF ROTTEN GODDESS -- https://www.facebook.com/halfrottengoddess
ANOTHER DEAD LOVER -- https://www.facebook.com/anotherdeadloversf
BLOO LIP -- https://www.facebook.com/bloolip
DND
One Giant Leap '21 features the best new rock talent from around the Bay Area. This show will be your chance to say you saw them before they made it big!
indie rock. metal. hard rock.
5pm - 11pm.
all ages.
$12 advance;
$15 day of show.
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/310200553906047/
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/11-21d.html
