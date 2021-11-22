One Giant Leap

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Performing Live:

BULLY WEST -- https://www.facebook.com/bullywest

WICKED PRICKS -- https://www.facebook.com/wickedpricks

THE TROUBS -- https://www.facebook.com/thetroubss

RAIL RAGE -- https://www.facebook.com/railrageband

HALF ROTTEN GODDESS -- https://www.facebook.com/halfrottengoddess

ANOTHER DEAD LOVER -- https://www.facebook.com/anotherdeadloversf

BLOO LIP -- https://www.facebook.com/bloolip

One Giant Leap '21 features the best new rock talent from around the Bay Area. This show will be your chance to say you saw them before they made it big!

indie rock. metal. hard rock.

5pm - 11pm.

all ages.

$12 advance;

$15 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/310200553906047/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/11-21d.html

