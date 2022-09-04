DNA Lounge and FSTVS present

ONE TRUE GOD + SOCIAL KID

Main Room:

One True God

Social Kid

Plus guests, TBA!

trew

Canadian/LA-based electronic producer and vocalist One True God creates dynamic style of house and Midtempo Bass music. The name derives from Satanic religious notions of enlightenment, stating that we are our own God. Otg's discography is vast and versatile, ranging from the dark, energetic beats of his first records, to his newer releases featuring his own melodic vocals. He isn't afraid to reinvent himself, and because of his strong sound identity, his music remains recognizable from obscure songs like \"Move Slow\" to bright dance floor hits like \"Daylight\". His visuals inject metaphoric and subliminal messaging for those with open eyes to see.

Enter a dark cyberpunk audio experience, with exciting sonic set pieces and dramatic bass drops! Social Kid writes harmonically rich melodies and dark bass lines together to form a signature soundscape that's easily recognizable from its ability to dominate the dance floor. You'll most likely hear his music at industrial/goth clubs, and large scale Edm festivals. By tapping into his over 20 years of rave & Edm experience, Social Kid delivers masterfully crafted music that's perfectly engineered for the club and festivals environments! His music is being played out by Edm superstars, most notably Whipped Cream, Rezz, Mija and many more all around the world! He is one of the earliest adopters of the Midtempo sub-genre, with Social Kid's first release being circa 2013. However he's been producing this kind of Edm since 2011 with his legacy bass music project, K Theory.

bass house. midtempo. dubstep. industrial bass. ebsm. bass.

10pm - 3am.

18+ with ID.

$20 advance;

$30 day of show.