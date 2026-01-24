Performing Live:

ONSLAUGHT

WARLORD

Plus guests, TBA!

Onslaught is a pioneering British thrash metal band from Bristol, formed in 1982 by guitarist Nige Rockett, evolving from hardcore punk roots to aggressive speed/thrash metal, releasing highly influential albums along the way. Finally back in the US after a 10 year absence, Onslaught will performing their \"The Force From Hell\" set. It's the perfect amalgamation of their 2 seminal albums The Force and Power From Hell and they've brought back classic era vocalist Sy Keeler for this very special tour.

Warlord is an influential American epic/power metal band, formed in 1980, famous for their unique blend of progressive, melodic heavy metal, and their iconic albums. Despite being based in Los Angeles, Warlord have never played North America over their 40-year career span and are finally bringing their metal the masses, co headlining this tour and playing their seminal album, Deliver Us in its entirety plus more classic era material.

metal. thrash metal.

doors @ 6pm;

show @ 6:30pm.

all ages.

$32 advance;

$46 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/03-25.html

Watch and listen:

Onslaught: Bow Down to the Clowns: https://youtu.be/J2ppmshpF0Q

Warlord: Aliens: https://youtu.be/hs0Dutw3-Cg