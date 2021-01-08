Does It Bang presents

OOPS! ALL BANGERS

Above DNA:

Bastiengoat

No Left Turn

Lucy Stoner

DJ Please

Rafer Rawb

Dazzle Room:

trew

A.N.T.

Soulr

Yerba Terps

Nick Drexler

TreeKat

Neurolynx

Tall Ceo

A new party brought to you from your favorite East Bay crew, where every single song is an absolute banger! Does It Bang is a multi genre party dedicated to all things that bang! A welcoming place for newbies and veteran DJ's/VJ's to try new bangin' experiments.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/07-31d.html

booty. donk. hard dance. hardcore. jersey club. juke. jungle.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.