Oops! All Bangers
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Does It Bang presents
OOPS! ALL BANGERS
Above DNA:
Bastiengoat
No Left Turn
Lucy Stoner
DJ Please
Rafer Rawb
Dazzle Room:
A.N.T.
Soulr
Yerba Terps
Nick Drexler
TreeKat
Neurolynx
Tall Ceo
A new party brought to you from your favorite East Bay crew, where every single song is an absolute banger! Does It Bang is a multi genre party dedicated to all things that bang! A welcoming place for newbies and veteran DJ's/VJ's to try new bangin' experiments.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/07-31d.html
booty. donk. hard dance. hardcore. jersey club. juke. jungle.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 door.
