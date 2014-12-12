Open House – Hwy 97/Crystal Waters intersection improvements

Oyama Community Club @ 15710 Oyama Road, Lake Country, BC V4V 2E1, Canada

<p>The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure invites the public to attend an information session regarding intersection improvements in the Crystal Waters Road area on Highway 97.</p>

<p>The proposed intersection improvements would increase safety and reliability at both Crystal Waters Road and Rawsthorne Road intersections.</p>

<p>Information and the design of the proposed improvements will be available at the Open House, and the Ministry is inviting the public to provide input.  ministry staff will be on-hand to provide information and answer questions.</p>

<p>The drop-in Open House is scheduled for 4pm-8pm Thursday, Dec. 11.</p>

