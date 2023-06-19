Performing Live:

OTEP -- https://www.oteploves.me/

INIMICAL DRIVE -- https://www.instagram.com/inimical_drive/

Plus guests, TBA!

Otep is a hard-hitting and outspoken female-fronted metal outfit from LA. Otep's lethal blend of gothic, extreme, rap, alternative, and nu-metal draws from a wide array of influences. Led by fiery singer/songwriter, poet, author, performance artist, and activist for Lgbt rights and animal welfare Otep Shamaya, the band emerged in 2000 and quickly caught the attention of Sharon Osbourne, who invited Otep to join that years Ozzfest. The band spent the ensuing years blazing a trail of sonic destruction while maintaining their penchant for pairing sheer volume with cultural and political provocation.

Hailing from St. Louis, Missouri. Inimical Drive brings the thunder. Drawing various elements from classic metal melodies, to modern american metal brutality, without neglecting sexy rock riffs and soaring choruses, Inimical Drive has developed their unique and undeniably powerful sound.

metal. nu-metal. rock. alternative.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$20 advance;

$25 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/06-18d.html

Watch and listen:

Otep: Ghost Flowers: https://youtu.be/qO9b5mw381I

Inimical Drive:: Enemy: https://youtu.be/h63It4h8HJA