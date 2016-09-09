Our Future City Conference

<p><img class='alignleft size-medium wp-image-13470' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/OUR-FUTURE-CITY_Apple-Logo-3-300x170.jpg' alt='OUR FUTURE CITY_Apple Logo_V6' width='300' height='170' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/OUR-FUTURE-CITY_Apple-Logo-3-300x170.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/OUR-FUTURE-CITY_Apple-Logo-3-768x434.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/OUR-FUTURE-CITY_Apple-Logo-3-1024x579.jpg 1024w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/OUR-FUTURE-CITY_Apple-Logo-3.jpg 1200w' sizes='(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px' />Our Future City is a half-day real estate development focused conference (afternoon only) that will explore various topics related to the future growth and direction of Kelowna and the Okanagan. It will take place at the Rotary Centre for the Arts in Kelowna on Friday, September 9th, 2016. The conference is being put on by the Urban Development Institute (UDI) Okanagan Chapter. Attendees will include interested members of the public and people in all facets of the real estate development industry such as developers, municipal planners, architects, engineers, appraisers, large land owners, lawyers, consultants, and many others.</p>

<p>The conference will feature keynote speaker Cameron Uganec, Senior Director of Growth Marketing & Education from Hootsuite. Cameron will discuss the interface between real estate development, marketing, demographic shifts, and technology businesses as it relates to the future of where Kelowna is heading. The conference will also feature seven breakout sessions with high-caliber local and regional speakers:</p>

<p>All conference sessions will be recorded and made available to attendees after the event.</p>

<p><strong>Schedule of Events</strong></p>

<p>1:00pm-1:30pm: Registration</p>

<p>1:30pm-2:00pm: Introduction by Mayor Colin Basran, City of Kelowna</p>

<p>2:00pm-3:00pm: Keynote Speaker – Cameron Uganec, Hootsuite Media Inc.</p>

<p>3:00pm-3:15pm: Break with refreshments</p>

<p>3:15pm-4:15pm: First set of breakout sessions</p>

<ul>

<li>Architecture Debate</li>

<li>Municipal Sales Pitch</li>

<li>Leading Campus Initiatives</li>

<li>ReTech: The Future of Development Technology</li>

</ul>

<p>4:15pm-4:30pm: Break with refreshments</p>

<p>4:30pm-5:30pm: Second set of breakout sessions</p>

<ul>

<li>Healthy Cities</li>

<li>Demographic Shift – Opening the Retirement Gates</li>

<li>Density Debate: What, Where and Why?</li>

</ul>

<p>5:30pm-7:30pm: Conference wrap-up and networking portion in Rotary Centre for the Arts Atrium (appies & 1 drink ticket provided)</p>

<p>7:30pm-onwards: After party at BNA (you are responsible for your own appies & drinks)</p>

<p> </p>

<p><strong>Conference Website:</strong></p>

<p>www.ourfuturecity.ca</p>

<p> </p>

<p><strong>Location of Event:</strong><br />

Rotary Centre for the Arts<br />

421 Cawston Ave,<br />

Kelowna, BC V1Y 6Z1<br />

250-717-5304</p>

<p><strong> </strong></p>

<p><strong>Event Contact Information:</strong></p>

<p>Urban Development Institute – Okanagan Chapter<br />

udiokanagan@udi.org<br />

250-778-9649<br />

www.udiokanaga.ca</p>