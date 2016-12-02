Oyama Book Club

<p><span style='color: black; font-family: 'Calibri','sans-serif';'>Tuesday, Sept 6 @ 7 pm – Circling the Sun by Paula McLain</span></p>

<p><span style='color: black; font-family: 'Calibri','sans-serif';'>*please note the dates will now change to the first THURSDAY of each month*</span></p>

<p><span style='color: black; font-family: 'Calibri','sans-serif';'> Fall Book Club titles:</span></p>

<p><span style='color: black; font-family: 'Calibri','sans-serif';'>Thursday, Oct 6 – All True Not a Lie in It by Alix Hawley – this is the UBC One Book selection for 2016; our library will be participating in this event throughout the central Okanagan by reviewing the title for our book club in October</span></p>

<p><span style='color: black; font-family: 'Calibri','sans-serif';'>Thursday, Nov 3 – The Mountain Story by Lori Lansens</span></p>

<p><span style='color: black; font-family: 'Calibri','sans-serif';'>Thursday, Dec 1 – The Midwife of Venice by Roberta Rich</span></p>

<p>Okanagan Regional Library – Oyama Branch</p>

<p>15718 Oyama Road<br />

Oyama, BC V4V 2E1<br />

250 548-3377 Branch (Tues/Thurs 2 – 7pm)</p>