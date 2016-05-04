Oyama Book Club

Oyama Branch of the Okanagan Regional Library @ 15718 Oyama Rd, Lake Country, BC V4V 2E1, Canada

<p><img class='alignleft size-thumbnail wp-image-12307' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/books-150x150.jpg' alt='books' width='150' height='150' />Please join Michelle on the first Tuesday of each month at 7:00 pm for tea, treats, and a lively discussion of the month’s title. Copies of each title will be available in the library one month ahead of the discussion date.</p>

<p>Drop in; no registration required!</p>

<p><strong>March 1               Caprice by George Bowering</strong></p>

<p><strong>April 5                  Virgin Cure by Ami McKay</strong></p>

<p><strong>May 3                  Orphan Train by Christina Baker Kline</strong></p>

