Oyama Community Clean-up

<p>Come on out to help out for a couple of hours and make a real difference in your community. Work teams will be cleaning up outside getting the hall and grounds ready for the summer. Hotdogs will be available after the work is done. </p>

<p>Click on the <a href='https://www.facebook.com/events/1837172133237102/?acontext=%7B%22source%22:3,%22source_newsfeed_story_type%22:%22regular%22,%22action_history%22:%22%5B%7B\%22surface\%22:\%22newsfeed\%22,\%22mechanism\%22:\%22feed_story\%22,\%22extra_data\%22:%5B%5D%7D%5D%22,%22has_source%22:true%7D&source=3&source_newsfeed_story_type=regular&action_history=%5B%7B%22surface%22:%22newsfeed%22,%22mechanism%22:%22feed_story%22,%22extra_data%22:%5B%5D%7D%5D&has_source=1'>Facebook event </a>to let others know you are going.</p>