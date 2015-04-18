Oyama Community Club Clean Up

<p>The Oyama Community Club’s annual Community Clean-up is now scheduled for April 18. Mark your calendar and come out to help friends and neighbours maintain Oyama as Jewel of The Okanagan.</p>

<p><em>April 7th note:</em> Due to scheduling conflict with the Lake Country Rail Trail Rally at Beasley Park on April 19th the OCC Annual Spring Clean Up will now be held on Saturday April 18th, 11am – 1pm. Garbage bags and gloves are provided, bring a rake and some sunscreen. Clean up around the Hall and Isthmus or your own road! Many hands makes light work, lets work together to clean up our community!</p>