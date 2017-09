<p><span class='_4n-j fsl'>Come and join us for an afternoon of spooky fun at Oyama Community Club. There will be crafts, music and treats to share and a great opportunity for you and your kids to show off their Halloween costumes.</span></p>

<p>This event is free to attend, If you would like to donate any crafts or treats please let us know! (info.oyamahall@gmail.com)</p>

<p>NOTE: The party will be upstairs in the Oyama Community Hall</p>