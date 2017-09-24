<p>You’ll see a wee bit of the Oyama Fun Day festivities in the Oyama Fall Fair <em>(since the annual Fun Day had to be cancelled this year due to flooding)</em>. </p>

<p>The Fall Fair is a fundraiser event for the Oyama Community Club.</p>

<p>Pancake Breakfast – 9am</p>

<p>Parade – 12noon</p>

<p>Activities include: Silent Auction, Farmers Market, Peep Peep Poop, Kids Zone, Fire Hall Burger Burn, Library Story Time, Apple Eating Contest, Scavenger Hunt, Exhibits, Baking and more. </p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-full wp-image-15407' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Oyama-Fall-Fair-2017-Sept-24.jpg' alt='' width='452' height='640' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Oyama-Fall-Fair-2017-Sept-24.jpg 452w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Oyama-Fall-Fair-2017-Sept-24-212x300.jpg 212w' sizes='(max-width: 452px) 100vw, 452px' /></p>