<p><strong><img class='alignleft size-medium wp-image-12341' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2013-06-02-001-2013-06-02-044-300x225.jpg' alt='2013-06-02 001 2013-06-02 044' width='300' height='225' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2013-06-02-001-2013-06-02-044-300x225.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2013-06-02-001-2013-06-02-044-768x576.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2013-06-02-001-2013-06-02-044-1024x768.jpg 1024w' sizes='(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px' />The Oyama Community Club would like to invite you to join us in celebrating our annual Oyama Fun Day to be held on Sunday June 5th, 2016.</strong></p>

<p><strong>This fun-packed family celebration gets underway at 8:00am with a Pancake Breakfast, Silent Auction and Raffle. The Parade starts at 11:00am at Oyama General Store, finishing at Oyama Traditional School. The afternoon kicks off with Children’s Field Games & Activities, Historical Displays, Bounce Zone, Firemen’s Burger Burn, Bake Shoppe Tea, Farmers Market, The Big Stage, Oyama Legion Open House and more food and fun for everyone!</strong></p>

<p><strong>For more information or to participate in the Parade, Entertainment, Farmer’s Market or Displays please contact Deb Butler 250-548-3255 or </strong><a href='mailto:debbutler@shaw.ca'><strong>debbutler@shaw.ca</strong></a></p>

<p><img class='alignright size-medium wp-image-12342' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/face-painting-225x300.jpg' alt='face painting' width='225' height='300' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/face-painting-225x300.jpg 225w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/face-painting.jpg 720w' sizes='(max-width: 225px) 100vw, 225px' /></p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-medium wp-image-12339' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2014-07-10-001-2014-06-01-018-300x225.jpg' alt='2014-07-10 001 2014-06-01 018' width='300' height='225' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2014-07-10-001-2014-06-01-018-300x225.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2014-07-10-001-2014-06-01-018-768x576.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2014-07-10-001-2014-06-01-018-1024x768.jpg 1024w' sizes='(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px' /></p>