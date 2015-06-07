<p>The Oyama social event of the year is approaching once again! Oyama Fun Day provides fun and entertainment for all ages with a pancake breakfast, Lake Country’s only parade, games and activities for all ages. Plan on coming out, catch up with everyone you haven’t seen since last Fun Day! This is truly an unique Oyama event!</p>

<p>Watch the parade along Oyama Road in the morning, then join the activities, have some treats, and visit with friends and neighbours at the Oyama Community Hall.</p>