Oyama Fun Day – CANCELLED due to flooding

<p>The Oyama Community Club would like to invite you to join in celebrating the annual Oyama Fun Day to be held on Sunday June 4th, 2017.</p>

<p>This fun-packed family celebration gets underway at 8:00am with a Pancake Breakfast, Silent Auction and Raffle. The Parade starts at 11:00am at Oyama General Store, finishing at Oyama Traditional School. The afternoon kicks off with Children’s Field Games & Activities, Historical Displays, Bounce Zone, Firemen’s Burger Burn, Bake Shoppe Tea, Farmers Market, The Big Stage, Oyama Legion Open House and more food and fun for everyone!</p>

<p>For more information or to participate in the Parade, Entertainment, Farmer’s Market or Displays please contact Oyama Community Hall 250-548-3204 or <a href='mailto:info.oyamahall@gmail.com' target='_blank' rel='nofollow noopener noreferrer'>info.oyamahall@gmail.com</a></p>

<p>See you at Oyama Fun Day!</p>

