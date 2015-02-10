Oyama Rd CLOSED (Willett to Hebbert)

<p><strong>NOTICE OF ROAD CLOSURE</strong></p>

<p>For public safety during rock scaling work, Oyama Road between Willett Road and Hebbert Road will be CLOSED to through traffic from 8 am-3:30 pm on Tuesday, February 10<sup>th</sup>.</p>

<p>Scheduled school bus trips will be allowed through the work zone with some anticipated delay. All other traffic will be requested to reroute. Please plan your route and schedule accordingly.</p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-large wp-image-10386' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Notice-of-Oyama-Road-closure-Feb-10-2015-v.2-791x1024.jpg' alt='Notice of Oyama Road closure Feb 10 2015 v.2' width='640' height='829' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Notice-of-Oyama-Road-closure-Feb-10-2015-v.2-791x1024.jpg 791w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Notice-of-Oyama-Road-closure-Feb-10-2015-v.2-232x300.jpg 232w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Notice-of-Oyama-Road-closure-Feb-10-2015-v.2.jpg 1361w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>