Oyama Zipline opens for the 2015 season

<p>Ziplines open April 18th. A $20/tour discount is offered until May 10th.</p>

<p>Don’t miss this zipline course. With seven exhilarating rides one-after-the-other, Lake Country offers full-on authentic ziplining that takes adventurers down the mountain towards the lakes. Cross swinging rope bridges, jump from towers, then soar (the cable length totals the most in the valley: 7073′).</p>

<p>Oyama Zipline has the Okanagan’s only side-by-side lines (1500’ straight fast lines as well as ziplines with huge “bellies” – The Boomerang Line is part bungy, part pendulum. The adventure continues with Trap Door Starts, ‘walk the plank’ style exits, Burma Bridge crossings, and more Double Lines so you can race your buddy.</p>

<p>Ziplining is fun for everyone in the group: the harness allows “just sitting”; the brave-hearted can swing into any position (even upside down) on the fly. Athletic kids as young as five have completed the 3hr course and seniors enjoy the bucketlist experience.</p>

<p>With stunning views from the 72-acre location Oyama Zipline is just 6 minutes off Hwy 97. Book online at <a href='http://www.oyamazipline.com/'>www.oyamazipline.com</a> or call 1-888-Zip-at-Oz (947-2869).</p>