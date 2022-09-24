PRC Charity Event
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Big Muscle and Big Muscle Bears present
PRC CHARITY EVENT
Main Room:
DJ Mark Dennis
Lounge:
DJ Euro Steve
Above DNA:
TBA
Dazzle Room:
TBA
Featuring the Bear Chest Calendar Men.
BigMuscle.com is hosting our 22nd Annual Charity Folsom event. All proceeds benefit PRC. This is our big meet and greet before Folsom Sunday where you can make new friends or catch up with your current ones. We keep the music to background sounds so you can actually talk to the people.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/09-24a.html
house.
1pm - 7pm.
21+ with ID.
$20 advance;
$25 door.
https://www.prcsf.org/
