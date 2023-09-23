Big Muscle and Big Muscle Bears present

PRC CHARITY EVENT

DJs TBA!

Featuring the Bear Chest Calendar Men.

BigMuscle.com is hosting our 22nd Annual Charity Folsom event. All proceeds benefit PRC. This is our big meet and greet before Folsom Sunday where you can make new friends or catch up with your current ones. We keep the music to background sounds so you can actually talk to the people.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/09-23a.html

1pm - 7pm.

21+ with ID.

$20 limited advance;

$25 after.

https://www.prcsf.org/