PACIFIC HACKERS MEETUP

Presentations by:

Lenin Alevski (Google)

Max (Semgrep)

We're thrilled to kick off 2025 with our first San Francisco Meetup of the year! Join us for an event packed with knowledge and networking opportunities:

Annual Prep Meeting: Join us as we kick off the year by discussing our plans and goals for the Pacific Hackers community. Your input is invaluable as we chart the course for 2025. Is one of your New Year's resolutions to share your knowledge with a like-minded community? We've got a spot for you! Let us know if you're interested in speaking at future events.

CTF Walkthrough: We'll review some of the most popular crypto and web security CTF challenges from last year's events, sharing insights and solutions. You can also provide your feedback on past challenges and learn how you can contribute to developing new ones for future events.

Lenin Alevski is a Full Stack Engineer and generalist with a lot of passion for Information Security. Currently working as a Security Engineer at Google. Lenin specializes in building and maintaining Distributed Systems, Application Security, and Cloud Security in general. Lenin loves to play CTFs, contributing to open-source and writing about security and privacy on his personal blog.

Max is a Security Researcher for Semgrep and a volunteer for the Pacific Hackers Association. He enjoys researching ways to keep software secure and private. He also organizes the Pacific Hackers CTF as an opportunity to share security knowledge and experience with the community.

5pm - 9pm.

all ages.

FREE ADMISSION!