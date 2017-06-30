Paint Night with Kim Smith

Blind Tiger Vineyards @ 11014 Bond Rd, Lake Country, BC V4V 1K5, Canada

<p>Join friends for a night of paint, wine and pizza!</p>

<p>Tickets are $45 each available on EventBrite at <a href='https://paintnightwithkimsmith.eventbrite.ca'>https://paintnightwithkimsmith.eventbrite.ca</a></p>

<p>Ticket includes a paint lesson from local Okanagn artists, Kim Smith, a pizza buffet from Marno’s Woodfire Pizza and wine! </p>

