Paint a piece of the Lake Country 20th Anniversary Mural

<p>Join representatives of the Public Art Advisory Commission and the Lake Country Art Gallery to take part in painting a segment of the Lake Country 20th Anniversary Mural.</p>

<p>A 24’x48’ mural to be mounted on the south wall of Winfield Memorial Hall will be developed from two artists’ work and using 480 (12”x12”) panels painted by local residents, students and artists.</p>

<p>No specific painting talent is needed; everyone is welcome to participate. Supplies will be provided and all participants will be assigned a dominant colour palette for their panel and the rest is up to them.</p>