Pandemonio
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
TH' LOSIN STREAKS -- https://thlosinstreaks.bandcamp.com/
THE KILLING FLOORS -- https://thekillingfloors.bandcamp.com/
WYLD GOOMS -- https://www.wyldgooms.com/
Plus DJs:
Dr. Scott
Huevona
Little Gris and Psyched!Radio present a night of Rock n' Roll music and dance party. Be prepared for anight of hip shaking music and heart pounding rhythms to get you moving on the dance floor!
The Killing Floors: LA based five-piece ensemble creating & performing 60's-influenced Rock n' Roll. Expect to hear heavy fuzz guitar,pounding drums, melodic organ, bass lines that will have you moving, and incredibly belted out lyrics that makes for a guaranteed energy to the stage.
Wyld Gooms: The Wyld Gooms are the new graveyard rockers on the block. The Wyld Gooms are loud, aggressive and in your face, with snarling guitar tones,snotty vocals and overdriven Farfisa organ. It's a sound that's sure to pleaseany primitive rock n roller! Don't miss a chance to see them live, it's a wyld time you don't want to miss!
garage rock. garage punk. r&b. 60's.
doors @ 8pm;
show @ 9pm.
18+ with ID.
$10 advance;
$15 door.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/01-28d.html
Watch and listen:
The Losin Streaks: Mangalore: https://youtu.be/Pq6hjUWt1ts
The Losin Streaks: Too Late: https://youtu.be/Q32A20Q9Rkk
The Wyld Gooms: You Did Me Wrong: https://youtu.be/5UOxO7PPxUs
Info
credits