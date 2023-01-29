Pandemonio

Performing Live:

TH' LOSIN STREAKS -- https://thlosinstreaks.bandcamp.com/

THE KILLING FLOORS -- https://thekillingfloors.bandcamp.com/

WYLD GOOMS -- https://www.wyldgooms.com/

Plus DJs:

Dr. Scott

Huevona

Little Gris and Psyched!Radio present a night of Rock n' Roll music and dance party. Be prepared for anight of hip shaking music and heart pounding rhythms to get you moving on the dance floor!

trew

The Killing Floors: LA based five-piece ensemble creating & performing 60's-influenced Rock n' Roll. Expect to hear heavy fuzz guitar,pounding drums, melodic organ, bass lines that will have you moving, and incredibly belted out lyrics that makes for a guaranteed energy to the stage.

Wyld Gooms: The Wyld Gooms are the new graveyard rockers on the block. The Wyld Gooms are loud, aggressive and in your face, with snarling guitar tones,snotty vocals and overdriven Farfisa organ. It's a sound that's sure to pleaseany primitive rock n roller! Don't miss a chance to see them live, it's a wyld time you don't want to miss!

garage rock. garage punk. r&b. 60's.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 9pm.

18+ with ID.

$10 advance;

$15 door.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/01-28d.html

Watch and listen:

The Losin Streaks: Mangalore: https://youtu.be/Pq6hjUWt1ts

The Losin Streaks: Too Late: https://youtu.be/Q32A20Q9Rkk

The Wyld Gooms: You Did Me Wrong: https://youtu.be/5UOxO7PPxUs