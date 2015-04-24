Parcel Tax Review Panel – CANCELLED

<p>Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Community Charter, the District of Lake Country will be holding a Review Panel in regard to parcel tax assessment rolls. Notices are being sent to registered owners of all properties being added to an assessment roll.</p>

<p>The 2015 Parcel Tax Review Panel will sit at 6:00 pm on Thursday, April 23<sup>rd</sup>, in the Council Chambers at the Municipal Hall. You may make a complaint to the Parcel Tax Review Panel on one or more of the following grounds:</p>

<ul>

<li>there is an error or omission respecting a name or address on the parcel tax roll;</li>

<li>there is an error or omission respecting the inclusion of a parcel;</li>

<li>there is an error or omission respecting the taxable area or the taxable frontage of a parcel; or</li>

<li>an exemption has been improperly allowed or disallowed.</li>

</ul>

<p>You or your agent must notify the District of Lake Country, in writing, of your complaint. <strong>The District of Lake Country must receive written notice of the complaint before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 17, 2015. Please address your complaints to the attention of the Collector.</strong></p>

<p>The parcel tax assessment rolls will be available for public inspection starting Tuesday, April 7, 2015, at the Municipal Hall during regular office hours (8:30 am to 4:30 pm).</p>

<p>If you have any questions regarding the Parcel Tax Review Panel, please contact the undersigned at 766-5650.</p>

<p>Rose Bronswyk Kassa, CPA, CMA</p>

<p>Chief Financial Officer</p>