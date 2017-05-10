Parcel Tax Roll Review Panel and Special Council Meeting

Council Chambers, Municipal Hall @ 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Rd, Lake Country, BC V4V 1T9, Canada

<p>The Parcel Tax Roll Review Panel will begin at 4:30 and will be followed by the Special Council Meeting. </p>

<p>View the Agenda Packages:<br />

<a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?Id=65403'>Parcel Tax Roll Review Panel</a><br />

<a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?Id=65382'>Special Council Meeting</a></p>

<p><a href='mailto:admin@lakecountry.bc.ca'>Contact</a> for more information</p>

Info
