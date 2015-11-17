Parks & Recreation Master Plan – User/Interest Group Workshop

<p><strong><img class='alignright size-medium wp-image-11453' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/PRMP-Logo-Come-Play1-300x238.jpg' alt='PRMP Logo - Come Play' width='300' height='238' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/PRMP-Logo-Come-Play1-300x238.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/PRMP-Logo-Come-Play1-1024x813.jpg 1024w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/PRMP-Logo-Come-Play1.jpg 1079w' sizes='(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px' />Help shape where and how we play in Lake Country!</strong> Be part of the vision for parks, trails and recreation facilities in our community.</p>

<p><strong>We want to hear from all user and interest groups</strong> including clubs, sports leagues, naturalist groups, and service organizations who use or have an interest in parks, trails, and recreation facilities in the District of Lake Country. Your opinions, values and ideas are important and your input can help guide decision-making for the future. We’ve heard from individuals at the Party in the Park, September 19<sup>th</sup> and via the online survey; <u>we’ll be at GESS at lunchtime November 16<sup>th</sup> to talk to the youth</u>, and we’d like to engage <strong>stakeholder group representatives in a community workshop</strong>:</p>

<p><strong>Monday, November 16, 2015</strong></p>

<p><strong> 7:00-9:00pm</strong></p>

<p><strong>Winfield Memorial Hall </strong><br />

<strong>10130 Bottom Wood Lake Road</strong><br />

<strong>Lake Country, BC </strong></p>

<p><strong>RSVP</strong> to <a href='mailto:kmiller@lakecountry.bc.ca'>kmiller@lakecountry.bc.ca</a></p>