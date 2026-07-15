Performing Live:

PARROTFISH

Plus guests, TBA!

Parrotfish: With tens of millions of streams, hundreds of thousands of monthly listeners, and a rapidly growing online following, Parrotfish is quickly becoming one of the most lovable oddballs in alternative rock. They cross genres, proudly defying labels and expectations. They believe the best music is made without rules and they hope that their music allows others to feel free and be themselves. Their high-octane live show blends funk- rock riffs, three-part harmonies, and infectious on-stage chemistry that turns first-time listeners into full-blown lifers.

indie rock. alt rock.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$16 limited advance;

$22 after;

$22 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/10-08d.html

Watch and listen:

Parrotfish: Lawn Chair: https://youtu.be/DAqG1a37NWc