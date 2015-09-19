Party in the Park

<p>Join us for some FREE fun in the park for all ages! Food, music, activities, and an opportunity shape the future of Parks and Recreation in Lake Country!</p>

<p><strong>Special Features</strong>:<br />

<strong>Live Music</strong> by Aaron Gordon (Beasley Gazebo).</p>

<p><strong>Community Recreation 30 min demo classes</strong> (north end of the gazebo): Join the fun!<br />

11:00am Zumba with Liz<br />

11:45am Fencing with Matt<br />

12:30pm Karate with Mike<br />

1:15pm Kickboxing with Dana</p>

<p><strong>Seniors Centre activity tent</strong> (south east side of Beasley Community Ctr) Get Active and Social!<br />

11:00am Chair Yoga with Bobbie<br />

12:00pm Songsters<br />

1:00pm Cribbage with Marg<br />

2:00pm Painting with Catherine</p>

<p><strong>COME PLAY! Kiosks and Workshops</strong><br />

<em>Video:</em> Make your own 30-second video clip saying what you would do with $1 million for Parks & Recreation in Lake Country<br />

<em>Image Mapping</em>: Draw your idea map of Lake Country<br />

<em>Imagination Nook</em>: Dream it, Represent it, Share it!<br />

<em>Workshop:</em> Your choice of attending a one hour workshop at either 11:30am or 1:00pm in the Beasley Community Centre (with child-minding craft activities to get some Parks & Rec input from the little people while parents participate in the 1 hour workshop). Participate and receive a COME PLAY! reusable Water Bottle.</p>

<p>Pick up an event passport at Municipal Hall before 4:30pm Friday, Sept 18 or at any of the COME PLAY! kiosks at the event. Collect stamps from each of the COME PLAY! kiosks and workshop and turn it in at the last one you visit for a chance to win PRIZES.</p>

<p>Collect at least ONE stamp and show your passport to the Lions Club grill masters for your FREE hot dog and corn-on-the-cob. Not to mention the delicious fresh harvest apples, juice and water available; and fresh popped popcorn! Yum!</p>

<p>Arts & Crafts for the kids<br />