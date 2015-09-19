Party in the Park
<p>Join us for some FREE fun in the park for all ages! Food, music, activities, and an opportunity shape the future of Parks and Recreation in Lake Country!</p>
<p><strong>Special Features</strong>:<br />
<strong>Live Music</strong> by Aaron Gordon (Beasley Gazebo).</p>
<p><strong>Community Recreation 30 min demo classes</strong> (north end of the gazebo): Join the fun!<br />
11:00am Zumba with Liz<br />
11:45am Fencing with Matt<br />
12:30pm Karate with Mike<br />
1:15pm Kickboxing with Dana</p>
<p><strong>Seniors Centre activity tent</strong> (south east side of Beasley Community Ctr) Get Active and Social!<br />
11:00am Chair Yoga with Bobbie<br />
12:00pm Songsters<br />
1:00pm Cribbage with Marg<br />
2:00pm Painting with Catherine</p>
<p><strong>COME PLAY! Kiosks and Workshops</strong><br />
<em>Video:</em> Make your own 30-second video clip saying what you would do with $1 million for Parks & Recreation in Lake Country<br />
<em>Image Mapping</em>: Draw your idea map of Lake Country<br />
<em>Imagination Nook</em>: Dream it, Represent it, Share it!<br />
<em>Workshop:</em> Your choice of attending a one hour workshop at either 11:30am or 1:00pm in the Beasley Community Centre (with child-minding craft activities to get some Parks & Rec input from the little people while parents participate in the 1 hour workshop). Participate and receive a COME PLAY! reusable Water Bottle.</p>
<p>Pick up an event passport at Municipal Hall before 4:30pm Friday, Sept 18 or at any of the COME PLAY! kiosks at the event. Collect stamps from each of the COME PLAY! kiosks and workshop and turn it in at the last one you visit for a chance to win PRIZES.</p>
<p>Collect at least ONE stamp and show your passport to the Lions Club grill masters for your FREE hot dog and corn-on-the-cob. Not to mention the delicious fresh harvest apples, juice and water available; and fresh popped popcorn! Yum!</p>
<p>Arts & Crafts for the kids<br />
Gladiator Obstacle Challenge – teens challenge your parents to a race!<br />
Face Painting with Yolanda<br />
Dino/Ogopogo Bounce House</p>
<p>Learn more about active living in Lake Country. Visit the kiosks hosted by community groups and businesses:<br />
Walk Around Lake Country (pick up a Spion Kop hiking trail map)<br />
Winfield Curling Club<br />
Ringette<br />
Figure Skating<br />
Lake Country Youth Soccer<br />
Lake Country Boys & Girls Club<br />
Lake Country Jumping Agility Mutts<br />
Lake Country Health Planning Society<br />
Lake Country Farmers’ Market<br />
Old Age Pensioners Organization<br />
Oyama Community Hall<br />
Lake Country Fire Department (see the fire truck display and ask about joining the first response team)</p>
<p><strong>Help shape where and how we play!</strong></p>
<p>The District of Lake Country is updating our Parks & Recreation master Plan. This Master Plan will guide planning and decision-making related to parks and recreation for the next 20 years.</p>
<p>Why is this important?</p>
<p>Parks and recreation have many benefits:</p>
<ul>
<li>They are essential to human health and well-being</li>
<li>They help to protect the environment</li>
<li>They are a foundation for quality of life</li>
<li>They help to build strong families and communities</li>
<li>They are an economic generator</li>
</ul>
<p>How can you contribute?</p>
<p>Attend Events:</p>
<ul>
<li>Party in the Park September 19, 2015</li>
<li>Community Workshop December 2015</li>
<li>Open House March 2016</li>
</ul>
<p>Send letters, emails or posts to Lake Country social media</p>
<p>Provide input at roving kiosks (ArtWalk, CentrePiece, Teddy Bear Picnic, Open Air) <img class='alignright size-medium wp-image-11443' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/photo-1-300x225.jpg' alt='photo 1' width='300' height='225' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/photo-1-300x225.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/photo-1-1024x768.jpg 1024w' sizes='(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px' /></p>
<p>Complete the Parks & Recreation Master Plan survey.</p>
<p><img class='alignleft size-medium wp-image-11442' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/PRMP-Logo-Come-Play-300x238.jpg' alt='PRMP Logo - Come Play' width='300' height='238' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/PRMP-Logo-Come-Play-300x238.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/PRMP-Logo-Come-Play-1024x813.jpg 1024w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/PRMP-Logo-Come-Play.jpg 1079w' sizes='(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px' /></p>