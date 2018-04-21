Peelander-Z
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Performing Live:
PEELANDER-Z -- http://www.peelander-z.com/
CHAKI -- https://www.facebook.com/chaki818
Out of some crazy comic book planet comes Peelander Z a band ready to save the day by blowing your mind -- not a hard thing to do if you have color-coded stage names, wacky outfits, a penchant for power pop punk rock, and fast and loud songs about tacos, ninjas, and S.T.E.A.K. The group formed in NYC in 1998 by Japanese ex-pats who found themselves in New York, or Peelander Planet if you believe the legend. Childlike fun and extreme talent can be a hard combination to master, and yet Peelander-Z does it. You need to get on their level -- so get amped on sugary beverages, and add some bright colors to your wardrobe before heading over to see this band. Prepare yourself for a fast and furious live show with screaming, yelling, and a whole lot of entertainment. They mix a love of comic book action with straightforward punk attitude. The live show is almost too good to ruin with a preview, but (spoiler alert) expect audience participation, pro-wrestling nods, props, costumes, and most likely a stage dive, some rafter climbing, or one of the Peelanders to play atop the willing bodies of the crowd.
Chaki is a Japanese term that literally means \"tea implement\" or a \"caddie\" for making tea. However, this particular Chaki is a San Franciscan, multi-instrumetalist who describes his unique blend of Bootsy Collins meets Bauhaus as \"lo-fi, gothic, bedroom funk\".
punk. rock.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 7:30pm.
all ages.
$12 advance;
$15 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/04-20d.html
