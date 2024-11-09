Performing Live:

PEELANDER-Z

Plus guests, TBA!

Peelander-Z, the Japanese Action Comic Punk Band based in NYC, was originally formed in 1998 by Peelander-Yellow, Peelander-Red, and Peelander-Blue, after meeting in New York City (although they'll tell you they're all from the Z area on the planet Peelander). At its live shows, Peelander-Z guarantees intense audience participation and a chance to exercise. You'll see the band in colorful costumes reminiscent of Japanese anime, though they describe their outfits as their skin. You'll also see The Red Squid, human bowling and all around insanity. A Peelander-Z performance is a rare occasion for the entire family to rock out and have a great time.

punk. rock.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

trew

$17 advance;

$21 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/09-10d.html

Watch and listen:

Peelander-Z: Bike Bike Bike: https://youtu.be/QWwHCLbBd5w

Peelander-Z: https://youtu.be/jZYCZeAKWNE