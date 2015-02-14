Penguins of Madagascar – Pay What You Can Movie

<p><span style='font-size: small;'>Super spy teams aren’t born…they’re hatched. Discover the secrets of the greatest and most hilarious covert birds in the global espionage biz: Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private. These elitists of the elite are joining forces with a chic undercover organization, The North Wind. Led by handsome and husky Agent Classified (we could tell you his name, but then…you know). Together, they must stop the villainous Dr. Octavius Brine, from destroying the world as we know it.<br />

</span><span style='font-size: large;'> </span></p>

<p><a href='https://www.youtube.com/watch?x-yt-cl=84838260&v=retX8Wj7JdM&x-yt-ts=1422327029' target='_blank'>View the Trailer.</a></p>

<h4><span class='body1'><span style='color: #99ccff; font-size: small;'><span style='color: #99ccff;'>2014 • 92 minutes • Colour • 20th Century Fox Director: Simon Smith, Eric Darnell<br />

</span><span style='color: #99ccff;'> Cast: Tom McGrath, Chris Miller, Chris Knights, John Malkovich, Benedict Cumberbatch, Ken Jeong, Annett Mahendru, Peter Stormare Comedy, Adventure, Action, Animated, Children – Rated </span><b><span style='color: #99ccff;'>PG</span></b></span></span></h4>