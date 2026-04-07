Perreo Eléctrico: Latin Rave

Main Room:

OtebNSolrac

Performing Live:

ROYALES

Perreo Eléctrico: The Latin Rave Experience pushing perreo and underground Latin electronic music with live band, Royales. Para la cultura 🐕

techno. banda. house. corrido. reggaeton.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$22 door.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/07-03.html