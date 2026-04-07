Perreo Eléctrico: Latin Rave
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Main Room:
OtebNSolrac
Performing Live:
ROYALES
Perreo Eléctrico: The Latin Rave Experience pushing perreo and underground Latin electronic music with live band, Royales. Para la cultura 🐕
techno. banda. house. corrido. reggaeton.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$22 door.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/07-03.html
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DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That