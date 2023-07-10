PERREO ELÉCTRICO

Main Room:

OtebNSolrac

Our continuing incredible latin party gets a little bit of an update! Brought to you by Bay Area DJs OtebNSolrac, hyphy meets house meets cumbia on the dance floor. Oteb and Solrac are DJs and twins, so you know their b2b is going telepathically awesome and will be full of Latin dance favorites that affirm his love of life and keep the bodies moving!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/10-06.html

reggaeton. latin pop. latin house. top 40.

trew

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$19 after;

$25 door.