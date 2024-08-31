Peso Pluma Tribute Night
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Perreo Eléctrico present
PESO PLUMA TRIBUTE NIGHT
Main Room:
OtebNSolrac
Join us for Peso Pluma Tribute Night, presented by the creators of Bad Bunny vs J Balvin, Perreo Electrico! DJ sets from Bay Area's own twin DJ duo OtebNSolrac plus special guests! Corridos, Bélicos, Banda, Reggaeton y mas! Celebrte everything Peso Pluma along with other hits from latin american artists!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/08-30.html
corridos. bé. licos. banda. reggaeton.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$22 door.
Info
credits