Perreo Eléctrico present

PESO PLUMA TRIBUTE NIGHT

Main Room:

OtebNSolrac

Join us for Peso Pluma Tribute Night, presented by the creators of Bad Bunny vs J Balvin, Perreo Electrico! DJ sets from Bay Area's own twin DJ duo OtebNSolrac plus special guests! Corridos, Bélicos, Banda, Reggaeton y mas! Celebrte everything Peso Pluma along with other hits from latin american artists!

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/08-30.html

corridos. bé. licos. banda. reggaeton.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$22 door.