Pete Seeger – his songs and time

<p><img class='alignleft size-medium wp-image-11836' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Pete-Seeger-show-2016-03-12-211x300.jpg' alt='Pete Seeger show 2016-03-12' width='211' height='300' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Pete-Seeger-show-2016-03-12-211x300.jpg 211w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Pete-Seeger-show-2016-03-12-721x1024.jpg 721w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Pete-Seeger-show-2016-03-12.jpg 960w' sizes='(max-width: 211px) 100vw, 211px' />Performed by Felix Possak <a href='http://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/event.html?event=CreeksidePeteSeeger' rel='attachment wp-att-12414'><img class='alignleft size-full wp-image-12414' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/buy_tickets_online.png' alt='buy_tickets_online' width='208' height='147' /></a></p>

<p>Peter “Pete” Seeger was an American folk singer and activist. A fixture on nationwide radio in the 1940s, he also had a string of hit records during the early 1950s as a member of the Weavers</p>

<p>A look at the long career of the legendary singer. <strong>Pete Seeger</strong> in the late 1950s or early 1960s, with his banjo. A champion of folk music, he always urged audiences to sing along. Hits Goodnight Irene, Where Have all the Flowers Gone, If I Had a Hammer, Waist Deep In The Big Muddy and The Bells Of Rhymney.</p>

<p>Felix Possak will also cover songs by the artists who influenced and inspired Pete such as Woody Guthrie, Leadbelly, Malvina Reynolds, Elizabeth Cotton, Tom Paxton and others.</p>

<p>Felix will be performing on an original Vega long neck “Pete Seeger model” 5-string banjo.</p>

<p>Tickets $25.00 | General Group of Four $88.00 | Under 12 $15.00</p>

<p><a href='http://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/event.html?event=CreeksidePeteSeeger' target='_blank'>Buy Tickets Online</a></p>

<p>Tickets: <a class='ai1ec-ticket-url-exported' href='http://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/event.html?event=CreeksidePeteSeeger'>http://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/event.html?event=CreeksidePeteSeeger</a>.</p>