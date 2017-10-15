Geomagnetic, E-Portal & PLUR Alliance present

PHANTASMAGORIA

Above DNA:

Mad Maxx

Doctor Spook

Khromata

LeoHawk

Leonardo Barcellos

Dazzle Room:

Anglerfish

Michael Liu

Flix

Petting Zoo

Destrukshin

Bud Vapor

Reever

Gutter Kid

phan·tas·ma·go·ri·a (ˌfanˌtazməˈɡôrēə) noun.

A sequence of real or imaginary images like those seen in a dream. Come join us for a night of flowing music in an out-of-this-world, immersive environment. Celebrate the coming of fall with beautiful people and sounds. Join the Phantasmagoria!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/10-14d.html

psytrance. hardcore. techno. dubstep.

9pm - after hours.

all ages.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 advance after;

$25 door.