Phantasmagoria
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Geomagnetic, E-Portal & PLUR Alliance present
PHANTASMAGORIA
Above DNA:
Mad Maxx
Doctor Spook
Khromata
LeoHawk
Leonardo Barcellos
Dazzle Room:
Anglerfish
Michael Liu
Flix
Petting Zoo
Destrukshin
Bud Vapor
Reever
Gutter Kid
phan·tas·ma·go·ri·a (ˌfanˌtazməˈɡôrēə) noun.
A sequence of real or imaginary images like those seen in a dream. Come join us for a night of flowing music in an out-of-this-world, immersive environment. Celebrate the coming of fall with beautiful people and sounds. Join the Phantasmagoria!
psytrance. hardcore. techno. dubstep.
9pm - after hours.
all ages.
$10, $15 limited advance;
$20 advance after;
$25 door.