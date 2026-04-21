Performing live:

PHANTOM WITCH

DROWNING IN BLOOD

PARABELLUM

VISCELATOR

Phantom Witch are destined to be the next great Bay Area thrash band. Pushing the speed, intensity, and chaos up to 11, Phantom Witch is the essence of Bay Area Metal.

Drowning in Blood is a Thrash metal 4-piece from Montreal with fast drums, headcrushing riffs and epic harmonies!

Parabellum is a rising thrash metal band from Lincoln, California, delivering precision, intensity, and a modern edge on classic thrash. Known for their high-energy live performances and razor-sharp musicianship, the band is quickly carving out a name for themselves in the metal scene, building a loyal and rapidly growing fanbase.

Oakland Thrash Metal band Viscelator's music showcases their intricate, melodic, high-energy riffs. They refuse to be stuck with one genre of metal and their songs frequently bounce between genres with one common goal of keeping the pit packed with sweaty bodies.

metal. death metal. thrash metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$15 limited advance;

$21 after;

$21 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/05-07d.html

Watch and listen:

Phantom Witch: Wrath: https://youtu.be/Rk261XgFqIE

Drowning In Blood: Liberation: https://youtu.be/JzXmS3GCElU

Parabellum: The Iron Curtain: https://youtu.be/bEL_tJ6B2xc